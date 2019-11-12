Kacey Musgraves’ CMA Awards Red Carpet Style Over the Years

Kacey Musgraves has received plenty of honors over the years, and she has a chance to add to her haul at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, where she’s nominated in three categories.

Already a four-time CMA Awards winner, Musgraves nabbed her first honor, New Artist of the Year, at the 2013 ceremony. The A-lister hit the red carpet in a blush Blumarine gown with a sheer skirt and floral pattern, which she layered over ankle-strap pumps.

Kacey Musgraves in Blumarine at the 2013 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Byron Purvis/Shutterstock

The following year, Musgraves went for a sleeker look in a pale pink Oscar de la Renta gown with silver accents — claiming her second CMA victory (Song of the Year for “Follow Your Arrow”).

Kacey Musgraves in Oscar de la Renta at the 2014 CMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “High Horse” hit maker opted for a sleek gown in 2015, choosing a dark green St. John number with a plunging neckline. It was a low-profile year for Musgraves, who didn’t take home any honors.

Kacey Musgraves in St. John at the 2015 CMAs. CREDIT: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

In 2016, Musgraves received a much bigger honor that her previous accolades — the International Achievement Award — and she also opted for a bigger dress. The six-time Grammy winner sported an eye-catching, tiered Christian Siriano gown.

Kacey Musgraves’ tiered Christian Siriano gown hides her heels at the 2016 CMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Musgraves wore dresses to her first four CMA appearances, but she switched things up in 2018, hitting the red carpet in a fringed blouse and pants from Versace. Pointed-toe pumps completed the look.

Kacey Musgraves in Versace at the 2018 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In the press room after the show, Musgraves opted for an even more daring outfit — going monochrome in an orange Versace look featuring a blazer over a catsuit. Chunky sandals capped off the look.

Kacey Musgraves in Versace at the 2018 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This year, the songstress is up for Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year. She will be performing alongside country legend Willie Nelson.

