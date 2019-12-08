Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kacey Musgraves & BTS Do Very Different Takes on Suiting at Variety Hitmakers Brunch

By Ella Chochrek
2019 Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch, West Hollywood, USA – 07 Dec 2019
Suits for the red carpet are hardly a new concept, but Kacey Musgraves and BTS proved there’s a wide realm of possibilities within the category.

The country star and K-pop group suited up in very different looks at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles yesterday.

Musgraves wore a pink plaid Tanya Taylor resort ’20 coat and matching blazer ($565 from Saksfifthavenue.com) over frayed blue jeans.

Kacey Musgraves, tanya taylor, pink coat, pink blazer, resort 2020, jeans, stuart weitzman shoes, white pumps, Variety Hitmakers Brunch, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Dec 2019
Kacey Musgraves in a Tanya Taylor jacket and Stuart Weitzman pumps.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kacey Musgraves, tanya taylor, pink coat, pink blazer, resort 2020, jeans, stuart weitzman shoes, white pumps, Variety Hitmakers Brunch, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Dec 2019
A close-up look at Kacey Musgraves’ Stuart Weitzman pumps.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On her feet, the “High Horse” singer wore Stuart Weitzman’s Anny pumps, which feature a 4.15-inch stiletto heel, low-cut sides and an eye-catching V-cut vamp. The shoes can be purchased on the brand’s site for $239 (40% off the initial purchase price of $398).

Stuart Weitzman anny
Stuart Weitzman’s Anny pumps.
CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman Anny $398 $239
While Musgraves’ outfit was a feminine, more casual take on suiting, the BTS boys (Jimin, RM, V, Junkook, Jin, Suga and J-Hope) stepped out in the traditional formalwear version. The septet wore black or white outfits, with some adding a bit of silver sparkle.

BTS , V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and SugaVariety Hitmakers Brunch, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Dec 2019
BTS
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion showed off sets that weren’t suits.

Eilish wore an oversized tan floral-print set consisting of a boxy, zip-up jacket and matching pants. For shoes, the pop star chose white Gucci Flashtrek sneakers, which boast removable crystal accents and a hiker-esque silhouettes. The kicks can be shopped on Ssense.com now for $1590.

Billie Eilish, gucci flashtrek, white sneakers, floral set, jacket, pants, Variety Hitmakers Brunch, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Dec 2019
Billie Eilish in Gucci Flashtrek sneakers.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish, gucci flashtrek, white sneakers, floral set, jacket, pants, Variety Hitmakers Brunch, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Dec 2019
A closer look at Billie Eilish’s Gucci Flashtrek sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Megan wore her heart on her sleeves in a printed Versace set consisting of a jacket and hot pants. The jacket is available for $2,890 (50% off) on Farfetch.com; the shorts are also 50%, marked down to $342 on Farfetch.

Megan Thee Stallion, versace, jacket, hot pants, legs, gold boots, clutch, Variety Hitmakers Brunch, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Dec 2019
Megan Thee Stallion in a Versace outfit.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper completed her look with gold pointed-toe boots and a clutch to match her set.

Megan Thee Stallion, versace, jacket, hot pants, legs, gold boots, clutch, Variety Hitmakers Brunch, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Dec 2019
A close-up look at Megan Thee Stallion’s boots.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

