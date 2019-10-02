How K-Pop Stars Took Over the Front Row at Fashion Week

In an age dominated by influencers, few stars can claim the mass international following of K-pop phenoms — and top fashion houses are taking notes.

Celine’s spring ’20 show at Paris Fashion Week featured Blackpink’s Lisa, who works with the label’s designer, Hedi Slimane. The star created a media maelstrom as she posed in a white turtleneck and glittery skirt.

But Lisa wasn’t the only Blackpink star to take on Fashion Week. Rapper and singer Jennie serves as a Chanel brand ambassador. She nabbed a front row seat at the Grand Palais alongside Cardi B, posing in a purple sweater, baby blue crop top and mom jeans.

Jennie Kim in the front row at Chanel spring ’20. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Rosé, her bandmate, went to Saint Laurent’s Paris show. The New Zealand-born star sported a shiny black blazer dress with ankle-strap pumps.

Rosé of Blackpink on the front row at Saint Laurent. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

The City of Lights wasn’t the only fashion week to get a Blackpink visitor. Singer and actress Jisoo wore a checked skirt-suit and embellished pumps to Burberry’s London Fashion Week show, accessorizing with a logoed handbag.

Jisoo of Blackpink leaves the Burberry show on Sept. 16. CREDIT: Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Also on hand for Burberry was NCT’s Lucas Wong. The rapper-singer looked dapper in a plaid shirt, khaki pants and chunky black trainers.

Lucas Wong of NCT leaves the Burberry show on Sept. 16. CREDIT: Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more K-pop stars front row at Fashion Week.

Want more?

Billy Porter Takes Over London Fashion Week in Dramatic Fashion + More Front Row Celebs

Cardi B Soars in Outrageous Platforms Front Row at Thom Browne Spring ’20

The Most Memorable Front Row Fashion Moments at NYFW Spring 2020