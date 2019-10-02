Sign up for our newsletter today!

How K-Pop Stars Took Over the Front Row at Fashion Week

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Blackpink
Jisoo of Blackpink at Burberry
Sunmi at Prada
Rosé of Blackpink at Saint Laurent
Soo Young at Givenchy
In an age dominated by influencers, few stars can claim the mass international following of K-pop phenoms — and top fashion houses are taking notes.

Celine’s spring ’20 show at Paris Fashion Week featured Blackpink’s Lisa, who works with the label’s designer, Hedi Slimane. The star created a media maelstrom as she posed in a white turtleneck and glittery skirt.

But Lisa wasn’t the only Blackpink star to take on Fashion Week. Rapper and singer Jennie serves as a Chanel brand ambassador. She nabbed a front row seat at the Grand Palais alongside Cardi B, posing in a purple sweater, baby blue crop top and mom jeans.

Jennie Kim in the front rowChanel show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Oct 2019Wearing Chanel Same Outfit as catwalk model *10227110bb
Jennie Kim in the front row at Chanel spring ’20.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Rosé, her bandmate, went to Saint Laurent’s Paris show. The New Zealand-born star sported a shiny black blazer dress with ankle-strap pumps.

Blackpink - Rose in the front rowSaint Laurent show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 24 Sep 2019
Rosé of Blackpink on the front row at Saint Laurent.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

The City of Lights wasn’t the only fashion week to get a Blackpink visitor. Singer and actress Jisoo wore a checked skirt-suit and embellished pumps to Burberry’s London Fashion Week show, accessorizing with a logoed handbag.

Jisoo of Blackpink leaves the Burberry showBurberry show, Departures, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019Wearing Burberry
Jisoo of Blackpink leaves the Burberry show on Sept. 16.
CREDIT: Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Also on hand for Burberry was NCT’s Lucas Wong. The rapper-singer looked dapper in a plaid shirt, khaki pants and chunky black trainers.

Lucas Wong of NCT leaves the Burberry showBurberry show, Departures, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019
Lucas Wong of NCT leaves the Burberry show on Sept. 16.
CREDIT: Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more K-pop stars front row at Fashion Week.

