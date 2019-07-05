Justin Bieber Gives His All-Beige Outfit a Pop of Color in Hot Pink Soled Vans

Justin Bieber repped his clothing brand Drew House during a low-key coffee run with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, this week.

The 25-year-old Canadian pop star was snapped grabbing iced coffee with the model Wednesday in a beige tee featuring his label’s signature yellow smiley face logo across the chest. He wore matching sandy mesh shorts with “Drew House” inscribed on the crotch.

Justin Bieber grabs coffee wearing Drew House with Vans x Odd Future Old Skool Pro S in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, he showed off a pair of coveted Vans x Odd Future Old Skool Pro sneakers boasting a beige suede upper, white detailing and bold hot pink rubber soles. The style currently retails for $450 on Stadiumgoods.com.

Hailey Bieber wearing denim shorts with a beige coat and white leather Adidas SC Premiere sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old runway fixture wore short denim cut-offs with a short beige coat and white leather Adidas SC Premiere sneakers, which come with a price tag of $120. Mrs. Bieber further accessorized with gold hoop earrings and Le Specs sunglasses.

