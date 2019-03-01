Justin Bieber Wears a Crazy Colorful Look for Therapy With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber was spotted stepping out in a bold look yesterday ahead of his 25th birthday today. The Canadian pop star was snapped on the streets of New York City headed to a therapy session with new wife Hailey Baldwin, and the outfit he chose for the occasion didn’t go unnoticed.

Bieber donned a sky blue, white and neon yellow tie-dyed hoodie underneath a black puffer vest paired with dark green pants featuring yellow and brown stripes down the side. On his feet, he wore highly coveted Nike Air Yeezy 1 sneakers. The model, which was released in 2009 for $250, features a light gray and charcoal upper with vibrant pink and orange accents and a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

Justin Bieber wearing a black puffer vest over a tie-dyed hoodie, dark green pants and Nike Air Yeezy 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The “Love Yourself” singer pulled things together with a neon yellow beanie and sunglasses perched on top. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old model showed off a monochromatic all-black ensemble for the outing. She sported a black turtleneck under a black leather Alberta Ferretti fringe trim biker jacket, skintight black leather pants and Dr. Martens Pascal faux croc print ankle boots. She completed her look with Jennifer Fisher Baby Jamma gold hoop earrings.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a black leather Alberta Ferretti fringe trim biker jacket with leather pants and Doc Martens. CREDIT: Splash

