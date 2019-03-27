Police Question Justin Bieber Over His Off-White Sneakers’ Security Tag

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram today to reveal a humorous anecdote involving his Off-White x Nike sneakers, saying designer Virgil Abloh almost got him in trouble with the police.

The 25-year-old posted a video of his Air Max 90 “Desert Ore” kicks, saying, “Virgil my god bro, you’re freaking killing me, man. I just had a cop come up to and ask why I still have the security tag on my shoe. What the…”

The lateral side of the Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 “Desert Ore.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

He went on to play with the attached tag that is a signature detail on many Off-White shoes, and chuckled as he said: “I had to tell him, ‘bro it’s just fashion, I don’t know!'”

The cop wasn’t convinced, though, as Bieber said he responded: “it sure looks like the security tag” to which the singer replied: “Nah bro, you can check it out. It looks like it though, but you’re getting me in trouble,” tagging Abloh in his story.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin head to lunch in the Big Apple wearing warm winter coats and sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Bieber himself knows a thing or two about style, recently launching his own apparel brand, House of Drew. He also has an impressive sneaker game with his love of Fear of God sneakers as well as other Off-White x Nike kicks like the Blazer Mid sneakers.

Virgil Abloh presents Off-White’s fall ’19 show at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 “Desert Ore” that Bieber wore retailed for $160 and dropped last February. Resale sites list them now at higher prices, like $527 on StockX or $650 at Flight Club.

Abloh’s collaborations with Nike have been a hit among sneakerheads, with his Air Jordan “The Ten” collaboration winning 2017’s FNAA Shoe of the Year.

See Justin Bieber’s statement shoe evolution.

