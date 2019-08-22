Justin Bieber Accidentally Drops $1,500 Off-White x Nike Sneakers on the Street

Justin Bieber’s sneakers took a tumble — but he was able to make a relatively seamless recovery.

The pop star was spotted carrying a precarious pile of goods — including a Supreme gym bag, Off-White x Nike sneakers and a change of clothes — outside his gym in Los Angeles yesterday.

Justin Bieber struggling to carry his clothes, bag and Off-White x Nike shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As Bieber struggled to keep everything in his arms, a shoe rolled out of his hands and onto the asphalt.

Justin Bieber picking his sneaker up off the street. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The kicks were the Jordan 1 Retro High “University Blue,” one of the styles from Virgil Abloh’s buzzy Nike collaboration. The shoes, which came out in June 2018 at a $190 price point, are baby blue and white. They have a deconstructed leather upper and the tag detailing that’s an Off-White signature. While the limited-edition style sold out at retail quickly, it’s available on the resale market — priced at $1,500 on StockX.com.

Off-White x Nike Jordan 1 Retro High “University Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

Luckily, the Biebs was able to retrieve the precious kicks pretty quickly. The “Baby” singer swapped his gym clothes for another look that included the sneakers, which appeared not to have taken much of a beating on their way down to the pavement.

He teamed the kicks with the clothes he was spotted carrying earlier: a tie-dye hoodie from his Drew House brand and a pair of gray mesh gym shorts.

Justin Bieber after leaving the gym Aug. 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s couple’s style.

Below, see a behind-the-scenes look at Hailey Baldwin’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Match in Light Pink Tops With Affordable Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Show Off Their ’90s-Inspired Style at Church

Justin Bieber Confirmed the Dad Shoe Trend Isn’t Over Yet