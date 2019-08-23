Justin Bieber Matches His Rare Nike Sneakers to His Customized Motorcycle

Justin Bieber showed off his customized motorcycle yesterday by taking it for a spin around Los Angeles.

The “I Don’t Care” singer stepped out wearing gear from his brand Drew House including a T-shirt with its yellow logo. He paired the casual tee with a set of white shorts with yellow and navy accents.

The color of his sneakers matched the Drew House detailing on his black motorcycle. He even included the brand’s signature smiley face on the front of the bike. Nike’s own Swoosh branding was seen on a decal on the bike.

Justin Bieber rides his customized motorcycle in Los Angeles, Aug. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Justin Bieber’s yellow Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

He then matched his Nike sneakers to his bike in a set of bright yellow and silver kicks. The rare “Diamond” Dunk Low in “Canary” yellow originally debuted in November last year and now resell anywhere from $3,000 up to as much as $10,000 on StockX.

The shoes are extremely rare since only 150 of the 250 pairs were available to buy; Diamond Supply Co. founder Nick Tershay’s friends and family received the other 100 pairs.

Bieber also posted a picture wearing the rare sneakers yesterday with a different Drew House outfit, including a branded green hoodie.

