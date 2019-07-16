Justin Bieber Confirmed the Dad Shoe Trend Isn’t Over Yet

Justin Bieber hopped on the dad shoe trend with New Balance sneakers in his latest Instagram post.

The singer posted a photo on Instagram yesterday of his feet resting on a chair across from him, capturing his shorts and shoes in the frame. The 25-year-old sported a pair of lavender mesh shorts from his personal Drew House brand. Bieber can often be seen wearing clothes from his unisex clothing line, which offers skater style apparel.

The “Love Yourself” singer also caught his phone in the frame, which was decked out with Drew House stickers and a Drew House pop-socket. On his feet, he captured his 997H New Balance sneakers in white, neon pink and laser blue.

Bieber seems to be a proud fan of New Balance. The “Sorry” singer posted a photo last week of a beige Drew House T-shirt and purple corduroy shorts along with another pair of New Balance sneakers lain out on a wood floor. He followed the photograph with a series of outfits and captioned the post “Outfits for the week! Comment on your favorite look.”

New Balance has racked up a star-studded list of supporters, including Jaden Smith and Kawhi Leonard. The celebrity endorsers can be seen in New Balance’s latest ad campaign for the New Balance 997 sneakers “Runs in the family.”

