Sign up for our newsletter today!

Justin Bieber Makes a Case for Crocs in a Head-to-toe Gray Outfit

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
justin bieber, crocs, socks, umbro, Harley Davidson, LA
Justin Bieber spotted in gray Crocs in LA.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Justin Bieber has long been an advocate for the “ugly shoe” trend, and his look yesterday proved that its here to stay. The singer made a case for Crocs yesterday, as he left the doctor’s office in Los Angeles.

justin bieber, crocs, socks, umbro, Harley Davidson, LA
Justin Bieber spotted in gray Crocs in LA.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Love Yourself” singer was spotted leaving a medical building in a classic Bieber casual skater style outfit. He sported a pair of gray Umbro gym shorts that fell below his knees along with a matching Harley Davidson T-shirt with a motorcycle printed onto the shirt. He was snapped carrying a black side bag with a long strap across his chest as well as a backpack. He also wore a backwards cap on his head.

justin bieber, crocs, socks, umbro, Harley Davidson, LA
Justin Bieber spotted in gray Crocs in LA.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 25-year-old paired the crocs with a pair of gray high rise Vetements socks, which featured a pop of color with blue stripes.

justin bieber, crocs, socks, umbro, Harley Davidson, LA
Detail of Justin Bieber’s crocs.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bieber can usually be seen in clothes from his brand, Drew House which he often pairs with his go-to “Dad Shoes,” the New Balance 997H in a gray, teal and pink. The shoes retail for $90 and come in six different colorways.

justin bieber, drew house, los angeles, purple shirt, slippers, hat, new balance sneakers
A closer look at Justin Bieber’s New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want More? 

Justin Bieber Is Spotted Out in LA in White Slippers and Socks By His Drew House Brand

Hailey Baldwin Shows Off $1,000 Cowboy Boots for Casual Outing With Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Accidentally Drops $1,500 Off-White x Nike Sneakers on the Street

Watch FN’s video on how to polish your shoes with champagne

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad