Justin Bieber Makes a Case for Crocs in a Head-to-toe Gray Outfit

Justin Bieber has long been an advocate for the “ugly shoe” trend, and his look yesterday proved that its here to stay. The singer made a case for Crocs yesterday, as he left the doctor’s office in Los Angeles.

The “Love Yourself” singer was spotted leaving a medical building in a classic Bieber casual skater style outfit. He sported a pair of gray Umbro gym shorts that fell below his knees along with a matching Harley Davidson T-shirt with a motorcycle printed onto the shirt. He was snapped carrying a black side bag with a long strap across his chest as well as a backpack. He also wore a backwards cap on his head.

The 25-year-old paired the crocs with a pair of gray high rise Vetements socks, which featured a pop of color with blue stripes.

Bieber can usually be seen in clothes from his brand, Drew House which he often pairs with his go-to “Dad Shoes,” the New Balance 997H in a gray, teal and pink. The shoes retail for $90 and come in six different colorways.

