Justin Bieber Rocks Cozy $1,500 Mink Slippers for Therapy Session With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is all about cozy dressing, and he put that on display today while hitting the streets of New York with Hailey Baldwin.

The 24-year-old pop star, who is on the cover of Vogue‘s March issue with his new wife, was snapped sporting a comfortable look as he walked hand in hand with the Adidas model on their way to a therapy session. Bieber donned a royal blue hoodie over a yellow T-shirt, black sweats and Louis Vuitton LV Suite flat mules.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin holding hands in New York. CREDIT: Splash

The brown and black mink fur slippers, featuring the brand’s monogram print, retail for $1,520. They’re also available in a romantic pink colorway.

Meanwhile, Baldwin dressed in a black zip-up top with skintight black leather leggings and an oversized fur-lined denim jacket. Her outfit was made complete with white Chloe Sonnie leather high-top sneakers featuring ’90s-inspired buckle straps and a chunky sole.

Justin Bieber wearing a blue hoodie with black sweats and Louis Vuitton monogrammed slippers. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Justin Bieber wearing brown and black Louis Vuitton mink fur monogram printed mules. CREDIT: Splash

