Justin Bieber Posts Classic Hailey Baldwin Looks for “Wifey Appreciation Day”

Justin Bieber proved he is the ultimate husband yesterday by honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin with a series of throwback pictures on Instagram for “Wifey Appreciation Day.”

The “What Do You Mean?” singer shared a collection of some of Baldwin’s finest outfits, including the first showing the model posing in a crop top, light pink sweats and a pair of tan ankle-wrap heeled sandals.

The Drew House creator captioned the post: “I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost with out you. #wifeyappreciationday.”

Other images include a close-up of Baldwin in red Adidas gear as she has been an Adidas ambassador and creative partner since July 2018.

There are also a few images in the post of the 22-year-old lounging about in mid-calf length socks and even one of her with blue hair.

Bieber and his wife are not ones to shy away from social media displays of affection as Baldwin herself commented on the post: “best friend.”

Back in July, the FN cover star also shared her own sappy post for her beau, celebrating their anniversary. She captioned the tender picture: “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.

Here’s to learning and growing together.”

Click through the gallery to see Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s couple style evolution.

