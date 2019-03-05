Justin Bieber Teases New Head-to-Toe House of Drew Merch in His Wife’s Coat

Justin Bieber is repping his new clothing line, House of Drew.

Before taking to the streets of New York on Tuesday, the Canadian pop star, who celebrated his 25th birthday Friday, posted a selfie showing off his look on Instagram. “Drew new drop soon “ that dripppp”” head to toe drew drip with my wife’s balenciaga jacket oouuieeee,” he captioned the shot.

Justin Bieber wearing a Drew beige corduroy suit with an oversized blue Balenciaga coat. CREDIT: Splash

In the snap, the “Love Yourself” crooner is dressed in a beige corduroy suit paired with a bright blue oversized Balenciaga coat. Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, was spotted in the same padded New Cocoon jacket in January. He completed his look with yellow sneakers resembling Converse, a yellow smiley face Drew House hat and glasses.

Over the weekend, Baldwin, who was named FN’s Style Influencer of the Year in 2018, also wore House of Drew’s beige corduroy suit while out and about during Paris Fashion Week. The model styled the look with white-hot Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.

