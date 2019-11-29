Hailey and Justin Bieber Do Black Friday in Black Outfits and Sneakers

Hailey and Justin Bieber are Black Friday-ready.
The couple was spotted leaving their Miami Beach hotel, where photographers snapped the two wearing matching black ensembles and casual sneakers ahead of the holiday weekend.
The 23-year-old model opted for a neutral contrasting look made up of a figure-hugging little black dress with spaghetti straps and a pair of crisp all-white Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers.
To complete the ensemble, she slapped on a white cap as well as gold accessories including a watch, hoop earrings and a necklace bearing a cross pendant.
The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, on the other hand, was seen in a collared short-sleeved black shirt and khaki shorts, revealing his tattooed forearms and legs.
For footwear, he stepped into New Balance’s 997Hs — lifestyle sneakers with roots in the cult-classic 997s. The sneakers came in a bold shade of eggplant purple and green on a white base.
The Miami spotting followed Hailey Bieber’s Thanksgiving Day appearance, where she was also decked out in the Swoosh. Yesterday, she wore a pair of the sportswear giant’s versatile Free TR8 shoes, featuring a mesh construction, deep grooves and a sock-like fit.
