Hailey and Justin Bieber Do Black Friday in Black Outfits and Sneakers

By Samantha McDonald
Hailey and Justin Bieber are Black Friday-ready.

The couple was spotted leaving their Miami Beach hotel, where photographers snapped the two wearing matching black ensembles and casual sneakers ahead of the holiday weekend.

Hailey and Justin Bieber leave a hotel in Miami Beach, Fla.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 23-year-old model opted for a neutral contrasting look made up of a figure-hugging little black dress with spaghetti straps and a pair of crisp all-white Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers.

To complete the ensemble, she slapped on a white cap as well as gold accessories including a watch, hoop earrings and a necklace bearing a cross pendant.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s and Justin Bieber’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, on the other hand, was seen in a collared short-sleeved black shirt and khaki shorts, revealing his tattooed forearms and legs.

Justin Bieber
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, he stepped into New Balance’s 997Hs — lifestyle sneakers with roots in the cult-classic 997s. The sneakers came in a bold shade of eggplant purple and green on a white base.

A closer look at Justin Bieber’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The Miami spotting followed Hailey Bieber’s Thanksgiving Day appearance, where she was also decked out in the Swoosh. Yesterday, she wore a pair of the sportswear giant’s versatile Free TR8 shoes, featuring a mesh construction, deep grooves and a sock-like fit.

