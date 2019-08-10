Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Match in Light Pink Tops With Affordable Sneakers

When it comes to couples’ style, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have it down to a science.
Last night, the duo was seen leaving The Nice Guy bar in Los Angeles after attending a friend’s birthday party. Both Bieber and Baldwin chose to coordinate by wearing jeans, a pink top and a pair of sneakers.
For the “What Do You Mean?” singer, he wore a light pink sweatshirt from his apparel line, Drew House. He matched the hoodie with light-wash jeans.
Bieber kept it chill with a pair of green and white New Balance sneakers. Similar styles retail for $80.
Baldwin also took style cues from her husband by wearing a fuzzy pink cropped tank with a set of Alexander Wang baggy jeans.
Her shoe-of-choice was a pair of red and white high-top Vans with checkered detailing around the sole. The SK8-Hi style normally retails for $65 but is on sale at Eastbay for $50.
Bieber was seen wearing the same sneakers on Wednesday for another outing with his wife.
