Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Match in Light Pink Tops With Affordable Sneakers

When it comes to couples’ style, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have it down to a science.

Last night, the duo was seen leaving The Nice Guy bar in Los Angeles after attending a friend’s birthday party. Both Bieber and Baldwin chose to coordinate by wearing jeans, a pink top and a pair of sneakers.

For the “What Do You Mean?” singer, he wore a light pink sweatshirt from his apparel line, Drew House. He matched the hoodie with light-wash jeans.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Justin Bieber’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Bieber kept it chill with a pair of green and white New Balance sneakers. Similar styles retail for $80.

Baldwin also took style cues from her husband by wearing a fuzzy pink cropped tank with a set of Alexander Wang baggy jeans.

Hailey Baldwin leaves The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Her shoe-of-choice was a pair of red and white high-top Vans with checkered detailing around the sole. The SK8-Hi style normally retails for $65 but is on sale at Eastbay for $50.

Bieber was seen wearing the same sneakers on Wednesday for another outing with his wife.

Hailey and Justin Bieber step out for a lunch date in Los Angeles on Aug 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her iconic street style moments.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Channels Sporty Spice for Date With Justin Bieber