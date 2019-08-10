Sign up for our newsletter today!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Match in Light Pink Tops With Affordable Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
justin-bieber-hailey-baldwin-casual-2sneakers
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
View Gallery 26 Images

When it comes to couples’ style, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have it down to a science.

Last night, the duo was seen leaving The Nice Guy bar in Los Angeles after attending a friend’s birthday party. Both Bieber and Baldwin chose to coordinate by wearing jeans, a pink top and a pair of sneakers.

For the “What Do You Mean?” singer, he wore a light pink sweatshirt from his apparel line, Drew House. He matched the hoodie with light-wash jeans.

justin bieber, hailey baldwin, hailey bieber, vans, new balance, sneakers, house of drew
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Splash News
justin bieber, hailey baldwin, hailey bieber, vans, new balance, sneakers, house of drew
A closer view of Justin Bieber’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

Bieber kept it chill with a pair of green and white New Balance sneakers. Similar styles retail for $80.

Baldwin also took style cues from her husband by wearing a fuzzy pink cropped tank with a set of Alexander Wang baggy jeans.

justin bieber, hailey baldwin, hailey bieber, vans, new balance, sneakers, house of drew
Hailey Baldwin leaves The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Splash News
justin bieber, hailey baldwin, hailey bieber, vans, new balance, sneakers, house of drew, vans
A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

Her shoe-of-choice was a pair of red and white high-top Vans with checkered detailing around the sole. The SK8-Hi style normally retails for $65 but is on sale at Eastbay for $50.

Bieber was seen wearing the same sneakers on Wednesday for another outing with his wife.

hailey baldwin, justin bieber, off-white x nike air force 1 low black cone sneakers, new balance, alexander wang polo
Hailey and Justin Bieber step out for a lunch date in Los Angeles on Aug 7.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Watch the video below to see Hailey Baldwin discuss her iconic street style moments.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Channels Sporty Spice for Date With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Shows How to Dress Down a Pantsuit With Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Gives Menswear Inspo Feminine Touches With the Right Colors, Accessories & Silhouettes

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad