Hailey Baldwin’s Gucci Loafers Are Perfect for This Tan Outfit on Coffee Date With Justin Bieber

By Allie Fasanella
Hailey And Justin Bieber Leave Their Apartment In NYC And Justin Gives A Thumbs Up
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have acquired a knack for seamlessly complementing each other’s style.

Today, the couple, who wed last fall, was captured out and about on the streets of New York City. Both dressed casually for the spring day, with Bieber sporting a red windbreaker over a green top paired with baggy olive pants. The 25-year-old Canadian singer completed his low-key look with a black cap, a chain and black and white sneakers.

justin bieber, hailey baldwin, street style
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted on the streets of NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old model donned a brown merino-cashmere blend henley shirt and pants from label Nanushka. For shoes, she wore Gucci’s black leather horsebit loafers with a furry footbed, which retail for $995. Mrs. Bieber further accessorized with her favorite Jennifer Fisher Jamma gold hoop earrings, Celine sunglasses and a Jacquemus Black Le Grand Chiquito leather shoulder bag. She also showed off her huge diamond ring from the pop star.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, gucci horsebit loafers, street style
Hailey Baldwin wearing a Nanushka merino-cashmere blend lounge set and black horsebit loafers.
CREDIT: Splash

While both are mainly rocking neutral tones, Bieber’s vibrant red jacket adds a pop of color, brightening things up all around.

hailey baldwin, horsebit loafers, justin bieber shoe style
A closer look at Hailey and Justin Bieber’s shoe styles.
CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery to check out more of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s couples style.

