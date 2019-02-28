Hailey Baldwin Hits the Streets in an Over-the-Top Green Furry Coat and $1,000 Sneakers With Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made a statement with their looks during a casual outing in New York City today.

The recently married couple stepped out in colorful, over-the-top outfits with Mrs. Bieber sporting a bold, oversized green furry coat. The 22-year-old model teamed the head-turning piece with black sweats and a pair of her go-to favorite shoes as of late, Off-White’s white Off Court 3.0 leather sneakers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted out in the Big Apple wearing colorful outfits. CREDIT: Splash

The trendy high-tops, which comes with green laces, orange tags and Off-White branding, retail for $1,119. Baldwin pulled her ensemble together with a black scrunchie and hoop earrings.

Hailey Baldwin wearing Off-White white Off Court 3.0 leather sneakers coming with green laces and bright orange tags. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Canadian pop-star — whose birthday (March 1) has been dubbed National Hotel Slipper Day — wore a patriotic red, white and blue Adidas windbreaker with khaki shorts, Supreme logo socks and highly-coveted Nike Air Yeezy 1 sneakers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin step out in New York City on Wednesday. CREDIT: Splash

The Nike Yeezy 1, which features a light gray and charcoal upper with vibrant pink and orange accents and a glow-in-the-dark outsole, was released in 2009 for $250.

Justin Bieber wearing Nike Air Yeezy 1 sneakers featuring hot pink and orange accents as well as a white midsole and glow-in-the-dark outsole. CREDIT: Splash

