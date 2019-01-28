Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Twin in Brightly Colored Oversize Coats, Sweats and Trendy Sneakers

It’s a cold one in New York City today, and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin dressed appropriately as they stepped out in twinning style for a lunch date Monday.

The young married couple was captured heading to and from The Dutch in the Big Apple’s Soho neighborhood, matching in cold-weather outfits. The 24-year-old “No Brainer” pop star paired a large red and black oversize Perry Ellis padded colorblock parka with a green beanie, a black hoodie and black-and-white track pants. On his feet, he sported coordinating Fear of God basketball leather high-top sneakers, which retail for nearly $1,000.

Hailey Baldwin, with Justin Bieber, wearing a bright blue Balenciaga New Cocoon padded coach jacket. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Baldwin donned a bright blue oversize Balenciaga New Cocoon padded coach jacket, which retails for $2,690. The 22-year-old model also matched Bieber with a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants for the outing. She completed the look with a black beanie, chunky Adidas Yeezy 700 Wave Runner sneakers and Jennifer Fisher Mini Jamma gold-plated hoop earrings.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin head to lunch in the Big Apple wearing warm winter jackets and sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

