Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Show Off Their Couple’s Sneaker Style Ahead of Wedding

If there’s one thing married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin do well, it’s show off their endless sneaker collection.

Today, the duo stepped out in Los Angeles both rocking their own style of kicks. Bieber was wearing a casual bucket hat with a sweatshirt and cut-off pink shorts while Baldwin had on a beanie and a sweatshirt that hid her bottoms.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber out and about in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin (L) and Justin Bieber’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

When it came to shoes, the “What Do You Mean?” singer chose a set of all-white sneakers while his wife went with a set of high-top Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers; her style retails for up to $1,500 on StockX.

Fans may recognize her shoes as Justin himself was carrying the pair in August and dropped the pricey kicks onto the street as he was leaving the gym.

Justin Bieber picking his sneaker up off the street. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bieber and Baldwin are already legally married but are currently planning a wedding extravaganza to include family and friends on the celebration. She celebrated with a bachelorette party this week with friends, while he took to social media to make jokes about the event.

He shared three images of costume-like tuxedos and captioned the post: “Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It’s between these three.”

The Instagram gained a slew of celebrity responses, including Baldwin herself who commented: “I like the last one personally.”

