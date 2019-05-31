Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Rock Low-key Cool Looks for Church

Justin Bieber is a busy guy, but he always makes time for church with his wife, Hailey Baldwin. The pair were photographed rocking their signature styles while leaving a service in West Hollywood, Calif., Thursday night.

Bieber, 25, went with an ultra-low-key look for the outing, dressing in a white shirt jacket over a white tee, black gym shorts, multicolored New Balance runners and a brown beanie. The “I Don’t Care” singer also toted what is likely a bible covered with stickers from his clothing brand, Drew House, which he showed off on Instagram yesterday.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leaving church services in West Hollywood Thursday night. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Baldwin wore a Raf Simons light blue silk-wool blend oversize midi coat with a hoodie, skintight black vinyl pants from Rag & Bone and Off-White’s Off-Court 3.0 high-top sneakers. The white leather style featuring a ridged rubber sole and branding throughout is currently on sale for 40% off via Farfetch.com.

Hailey Baldwin wearing Off-White Off-Court 3.0 high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Justin Bieber wearing New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

