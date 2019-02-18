Only Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Can Pull Off These Super-Casual Looks in Public

Justin Bieber’s signature style is all about relaxed dressing, wearing nothing but sweats and comfortable footwear, from luxury Louis Vuitton house slippers to classic kicks. This weekend, the 24-year-old pop star showed off yet another low-key look while out with his wife.

The Canadian “Love Yourself” singer was captured stepping out with Hailey Baldwin in the Big Apple on Sunday, sporting an ultra-casual black and yellow look, complete with eye-catching sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber spotted in the Big Apple Sunday. CREDIT: Splash

Bieber wore a plain black sweatshirt with the hood up, bright yellow sweatpants featuring a checkered design along the leg and black Fear of God high-tops with white detailing. He pulled things together with a black leather backpack for the outing.

Justin Bieber wears a black hoodie with yellow sweatpants and black and white graphic sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Baldwin reached for one of her favorite sneaker styles — Chloé’s $730 Sonnie white leather high-tops with ’90s-inspired buckle straps. The Tommy Hilfiger model paired them with an olive green sweatsuit and a fluffy oversized beige coat. She also added Jennifer Fisher’s Baby Jamma gold hoop earrings and a black beanie.

Justin Bieber wearing Fear of God sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

