Justin Bieber Spotted Out in LA in White House Slippers By His Brand

Justin Bieber had a busy day yesterday in Los Angeles, as fans spotted him wearing the same shirt with two different shoe styles.

Earlier in the day, the “What Do You Mean?” singer stepped out in a lilac T-shirt from his brand Drew House with a pop art-style face printed on it. He paired the tee with a black beanie, a leather backpack and Champion gray athletic shorts.

Justin Bieber out and about in Los Angeles, Sep. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Justin Bieber’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

He topped off the outfit with a pair of white, blue and pink New Balance sneakers; the 997H style retails for $90 and comes in six different colorways.

Later in the day, he traded out his kicks for a pair of white slippers from Drew House that he wore over a pair of socks also from the brand, all recognizable from the yellow smiling emoji logo.

He also switched his beanie for an Alltimers tan hat and swapped his Champion shorts for cut-off corduroys.

Justin Bieber out and about in Los Angeles, Sep. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Justin Bieber’s Drew House socks and slippers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This outing isn’t Bieber’s first time rocking the purple shirt, either. Back in July, he chose the top for an outing with wife Hailey Baldwin as the two attended church in Los Angeles.

For that look, he matched in a pair of similar colored track corduroys and Nike x Off-White shoes; StockX carries the shoes with a starting price of $2,165.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber heading to church. CREDIT: Splash News

