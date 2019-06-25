Sign up for our newsletter today!

Justin Bieber Rocks His Drew House Brand With Breathable Nikes

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

Justin Bieber wears Drew House with Nike sneakers.
Justin Bieber left his L.A. house today dressed in an outfit from his new Drew House line. The star, seen getting into his black Lamborghini, sported summery Nike sneakers.

The “Love Yourself” singer wore a T-shirt featuring the brand’s signature yellow smiley face logo with the word “Drew” in the shape of the smile. The singer also wore calf-length nylon basketball shorts with “Drew” printed across the top.

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber in Drew House and Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: SplashNews
Bieber finished the look with a pair of tie-dye socks and white, mesh-lined Nike sneakers with enhanced breathability around the foot.

The singer’s line is a unisex collection of skater-style clothing similar to his own personal style, featuring corduroy hoodies and athletic shorts.

Justin Bieber in Drew House clothes
Justin Bieber in Drew House outfit and Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: SplashNews

@drewhouse

The star has only released one Drew House footwear collection, a capsule collection of “cheap hotel slippers” that dropped in December and quickly sold out.

Sunday’s in @drewhouse

Hailey Bieber, the singer’s wife, posted an Instagram photo last week of herself wearing a yellow version of the slippers. The model captioned the photo “Sundays in @drewhouse.”

