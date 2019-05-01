Justin Bieber Shows Off His Cute Puppy, Bandana-Wrapped Sneakers and a Fresh Tan in NYC

Justin Bieber took street style to adorable levels with an accessory that’s priceless — his puppy Oscar.

The pop star carried his pet maltese yorkie today in New York City on his way to visit his pastor, Carl Lentz of Hillsong Church.

Justin Bieber wears Amiri sneakers on an outing in New York City with his puppy Oscar. CREDIT: Splash

Justin Bieber’s puppy Oscar. CREDIT: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

For the occasion, Bieber dressed in labels streetwear fans love, including an oversized bright yellow Balenciaga hoodie and Amiri sneakers with hot pink socks.

The slip-on shoes featured a vintage bandana strap and Cuban chain across the forefoot on a cognac suede upper. The kicks retail for $595 on Amiri.com. Founder Mike Amiri’s L.A.-based label is on track to earn $55 million in sales this year, he shared in a previous interview with FN. Amiri was honored with the Emerging Talent Award at the FN Achievement Awards last year.

Meanwhile, his dog traveled in a cage wearing a blue collar and was surrounded by toys. All together now: Awww.

Bieber recently returned from a vacation in the Bahamas, now sporting a tan after the sun-soaked getaway.

Lentz later joined Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, to watch a movie. Much like the Canadian singer, Lentz is also a fan of sneakers, counting a pair of vintage LeBrons among his favorites. Speaking to TMZ earlier this month on the subject of religious figures buying pricey shoes, the pastor said he doesn’t see anything wrong.

“I do have cool shoes. I think the conversation’s good; I think people have the right to ask questions, and we’ve gotta keep it pointed to the truth at all times,” Lentz told TMZ. “Everybody’s different. Everybody handles their money different; everybody handles what they value different.”

