Justin Bieber Dances Like a Cowboy in Heeled Boots in New Music Video Teaser

Last week, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran released new song “I Don’t Care,” and now there’s a music video coming with it. Bieber posted a teaser clip on Instagram Sunday confirming the news, and fans couldn’t be more excited. (The post has since received 7.5 million views.)

In it, Bieber is seen dressed in a Western-inspired ensemble complete with heeled boots, an embroidered fringe shirt and boot-cut pants. The “Love Yourself” singer is dancing in front of a green screen, also wearing a bear mascot suit and boxing attire.

Sheeran posted a teaser on his Instagram page, too, where he can be seen walking around in public in a panda costume.

Bieber, who has been busy promoting his new clothing line, Drew, is slowly making his way back to music. “I Don’t Care” is his first single in two years, and the song broke the single-day streaming record for Spotify, receiving more than 10.98 million streams.

