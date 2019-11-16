Justin Bieber Rocks the Crocs With Charms and Pink Palette for L.A. Outing

Justin Bieber out and about in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber made a case for Crocs while out and about in Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The “Love Yourself” singer is not afraid to experiment with his footwear choices and is an advocate for the “ugly shoe” trend that has grown in popularity in the last year.

Justin Bieber wearing Crocs while in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old went for a casual look in an over-sized black hoodie that he matched with black sweatpants. The star added a pop of color to his ensemble in his light pink hat, from his clothing line Drew House.

Justin Bieber wearing Crocs while out and about in Los Angeles.

He kept the color scheme going with his footwear. The singer wore a pair of bright pink Crocs that were decorated with an array of charms. The charms consisted of different brand logos including Commes Des Garçons and Nike.

Details of Justin Bieber’s shoes.

Bieber is a fan of the Crocs brand and has been spotted in the colorful clogs on multiple occasions. The star sported a pair of gray Crocs while leaving the doctor’s office in September.

Justin Bieber spotted in gray Crocs in L.A. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bieber usually goes for a casual athleisure look and can often be seen wearing clothes from Drew House along with comfortable sneakers from his go-to brands Nike and New Balance.

Want More?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Show Off Their Takes On Biking Shoes In Los Angeles

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Show Off Their Couple’s Sneaker Style Ahead of Wedding

Justin Bieber Is Spotted Out in LA in White Slippers and Socks By His Drew House Brand

Watch FN’s video on how to polish your shoes with champagne