Justin Bieber Rocks a Lazy-Day Outfit With These Affordable $35 Sandals in NYC

Justin Bieber stopped for coffee today in New York wearing a lazy-day outfit that proves he’s just like any other guy in his 20s.

His look consisted of a bright-orange beanie, a Supreme x Champion gray hoodie and gray sweatpants from the boxing gym, Rumble.

To finish off his chill look, Biebs chose a set of $35 Champion IPO slides over a pair of plain white socks.

When it comes to Justin Bieber’s shoe style, you never know what you’re going to get; some days, he’s in shoes that you can buy for under $40 at Foot Locker, and other days, he’s in $1,520 mink fur Louis Vuitton slippers.

No matter his outfit-of-choice, though, lately he tends to rock a piece from his new clothing line, House of Drew, as does his wife, Hailey. He shared an image of her wearing pieces from the brand earlier today on his Instagram page, captioning it: “You wear @drewhouse so well.”

