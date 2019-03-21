Justin Bieber Goes to Church in Pink Socks and $25 Sandals With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber has become the slip-on king and his wife Hailey Baldwin is his queen.

Paps caught the pair both rocking slides as they headed for Bieber’s new luxury black Lamborghini Urus after attending church at the Saban Theater in L.A. Wednesday night. The 22-year-old model dressed in a black hoodie with a nearly $3,000 Balenciaga denim jacket featuring a checkered flannel interior, white patent leather pants and fuzzy black slippers.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a belted Balenciaga denim coat with patent white pants and black slippers. CREDIT: Mega

The Adidas collaborator completed her chic look with hoop earrings and a black scrunchie. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Canadian pop star sported a casual gray crewneck sweatshirt paired with baggy black sweatpants and Adidas’ popular Adilette rubber pool slides in black and white.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber wearing glossy white patent pants with a pair of fuzzy black slippers. CREDIT: Mega

The slip-on sandals retail for an affordable $25. The “Love Yourself” singer styled them with pink socks and capped his outfit off with a black baseball hat.

Justin Bieber wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt with black sweatpants and black Adidas Adilette slides. CREDIT: Mega

A close-up look at Justin Bieber wearing pink socks with black and white rubber Adidas Adilette pool slides. CREDIT: Mega

