Justin Bieber’s Hotel Slipper Style Just Inspired a New Holiday on His Birthday

Only Justin Bieber could inspire a national holiday with his shoe style.

In the pop star’s honor, Hotels.com has dedicated his birthday (March 1) as National Hotel Slipper Day.

The inexpensive slippers are as much a staple of the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer’s wardrobe as his sneakers — even though he has a closet filled with buzzy styles from brands like Nike, Vans and Off-White. While the soft-soled shoes are typically worn only within hotel rooms, the Biebs has a penchant for wearing them out and about.

Justin Bieber heads to dinner at Nobu in NYC wearing Nike Lab x Riccardo Tisci shorts and Adidas socks with plush white slippers, while Hailey Baldwin sports a Versace logomania denim ensemble with Adidas Continental 80 sneakers on July 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

The 24-year-old released his own take on the style for the holiday season, selling $5 Cheap Hotel Slippers emblazoned with smiley faces on the website for his clothing brand, House of Drew. The slippers are now sold out on Houseofdrew.com, along with the rest of the former teen heartthrob’s offerings.

He’s also worn a more luxe take on the comfy shoes, stepping out in New York with wife Hailey Baldwin this month while clad in monogrammed mink Louis Vuitton slipper that retail for $1,500.

Justin Bieber wearing a blue hoodie, sweats and Louis Vuitton LV monogrammed slippers in black and brown on Feb. 14. CREDIT: Splash News

It’s fitting, then, that Hotels.com would select the star’s birthday as National Hotel Slipper Day. The booking site got the date certified by National Day Archives, LLC — meaning its now officially on the books.

In celebration of the day, Hotels.com is offering shoppers $25 off their stays using the code “Slippers” (the promotion applies if you spend $250 or more).

Hotels.com’s National Slipper Day certification. CREDIT: Hotels.com

