Julianne Hough Looks Like a Ballerina in Ruffled Dress & Soaring Sandals at Industry Dance Awards

Dancing can be hard on your feet — but that didn’t stop guests at the Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles last night from wearing soaring heels.

Julianne Hough hit the red carpet in a Georges Chakra fall ’18 couture minidress. For footwear, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum went with black platform sandals that boasted an ankle strap and a soaring stiletto heel.

Julianne Hough wearing a Georges Chakras minidress and strappy sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Julianne Hough’s black ankle-strap sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hough completed the ballerina-inspired look with her hairdo, wearing her blond locks in a sleek bun.

Elsewhere, Jenna Dewan posed for photographers in a black and neon green David Koma dress with silver detailing. Her shoes were Jimmy Choo’s Dexa sandal. The “Step Up” actress, who received the Trailblazer Award at the event, accessorized with Jenny Bird jewelry and wore her hair slicked back in a bun.

Jenna Dewan wearing a David Koma dress and sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detailed shot of Jenna Dewan’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Olivia Newton-John proved that heels aren’t a requirement for a chic red carpet look. The “Grease” star picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award clad in a white pantsuit and glittery silver sneakers.

Olivia Newton-John wearing a white suit with sparkly sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Olivia Newton-John’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other attendees at the Industry Dance Awards included Jane Seymour, Kenny Ortega and Jenna Johnson.

Flip through the gallery to see some of Julianne Hough’s favorite things.

Watch the video below to see influencer Arielle Charnas of Something Navy talk motherhood, where she shops for kids and more.

Want more?

Celebrity Gym Shoe Style: Taylor Swift, Julianne Hough

Jenna Dewan Shows Off Flirty Spring Style in Red-Hot Dress & Two-Tone Sandals

Jenna Dewan’s Mini-Me Daughter Is Rocking Unicorns & Starry Skechers Kicks