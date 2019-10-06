Julia Roberts’ Latest Look Pays Homage to Her ‘Pretty Woman’ Character

While Julia Roberts has been in plenty of films over the years, “Pretty Woman” remains one of her most memorable titles — and she threw it back to the 1990 rom-com with her latest ensemble.

Roberts channeled her “Pretty Woman” character, Vivian, yesterday as she attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles.

Julia Roberts wearing a Michael Kors jumpsuit with The Office of Angela Scott shoes at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 51-year-old actress wore a brown and white polka-dot jumpsuit by Michael Kors, which she belted at the waist.

For footwear, the “My Best Friend’s Wedding” star selected The Office of Angela Scott’s Miss Button oxfords. The shoes have a 2.5-inch stacked heel, a leather upper and a lace-up front. They’re available on the label’s website for just under $500.

A close-up look at Julia Roberts’ The Office of Angela Scott shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In “Pretty Woman,” Roberts as Vivian wears a brown and white polka-dot, knee-length dress with white kitten heels for a date with Richard Gere’s Edwards. By swapping the dress for a jumpsuit — and the pumps for oxfords — Roberts and stylist Elizabeth Stewart went for a more menswear-inspired take on Vivian’s feminine ensemble.

A film still from “Pretty Woman” (1990). CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Georgia native pulled together her look with oversized brown Oliver Peoples sunglasses and Octavia Elizabeth jewelry. She wore her shoulder-length hair in loose waves.

Other attendees at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic included Busy Philipps, Kirsten Dunst and Mandy Moore.

