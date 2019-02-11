Joy Villa Wears a Pro-Trump Look to the Grammy Awards

Joy Villa is making a major political statement on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards tonight.

The 27-year-old stepped out in a dress designed to mimic President Donald Trump’s controversial proposed border wall. The gown included barbed wire tufts at the shoulders and was paired with a spiky headpiece.

Joy Villa makes a statement with her pro-Trump Grammys look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The singer-songwriter accessorized with a red handbag inscribed with the president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Her look was custom-created by Desi Designs Couture. (Notably, the designer’s Instagram post of the star includes a disclaimer reading, “The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed by my clients are not necessarily the same as my views, thoughts, and opinions.”)

A look at Villa’s gown from behind. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Villa was not the only star to work a pro-Trump look at the Grammys.

Ricky Rebel hit the red carpet in a studded blue Andre Soriano jacket emblazoned with the works “Keep America Great” and “Trump 2020.” The glam-rock artist paired the jacket with skinny white pants that he wore tucked into knee-high boots.

Ricky Rebel in a “MAGA” jacket and knee-high boots at the Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

For Villa, expressing her conservative politics with her Grammys style is nothing new.

The songstress appeared at the 2017 Grammys in a blue gown that read “Make America Great Again” in sparkly silver detailing. She attended last year’s Grammys in a rainbow-colored anti-abortion dress, carrying a handbag painted with the words “Choose Life.”

Joy Villa wears a “Trump” gown designed by Andre Soriano that she teamed with silver glitter platform sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

