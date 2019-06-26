Jourdan Dunn’s Transparent Minidress & Mismatched Straps on Sandals Are a Playful Combo

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn sported a waterproof outfit yesterday at the Serpentine Summer Party in London.

The runway star wore a transparent minidress with a white slip underneath. The front of the dress was finished with layers of blue detailing and white ruffle trim. Dunn completed the look with a white Chanel belt embellished with the brand’s signature logo at the front.

Jourdan Dunn at the Serpentine party. CREDIT: Jeff Moore / SplashNews.com

Dunn accessorized the outfit with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a very summery bag in the shape of a beach ball.

On her feet, the Reebok model sported a pair of strappy blue heals that wrapped around her feet and ankles in different ways on each foot. The shoes were complete with a pin-thin stiletto heel.

Jourdan Dunn at Serpentine party. CREDIT: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com

Detail of Jourdan Dunn’s shoes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The star-studded event brought together some of the biggest British celebrities from the worlds of fashion, music, film, design and art.

Felicity Jones at Serpentine summer party. CREDIT: Martin Evans / SplashNews

Guests included Felicity Jones, Liam Payne, Lena Dunham and models Suki Waterhouse and Adwoa Aboah. The musical group Years and Years entertained the crowd.

Jones looked stunning in a low-cut sequin jumpsuit with a ribbon belt tied in a toe at the front. The “Me Before You” actress paired the look with open toe, stiletto healed shoes.

