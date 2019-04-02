How Jordyn Woods Makes Her Money — A Look at Her Endorsement Deals & More

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family are familiar with Jordyn Woods’ name — but they might not realize how the star makes her money.

With 9.6 million followers on Instagram alone, Woods is a marketable influencer, and she has many partnerships in the fashion and beauty space.

The star’s latest venture is a faux eyelash line called Eylure x Jordyn Woods, which she promoted last March. Woods previously teamed up with Kylie Cosmetics, developing a limited-edition line called Kylie x Jordyn.

Woods struck out into fashion design on her own in 2018, launching a size-inclusive activewear brand called Secndnture.

In the shoe space, she designed her first-ever style in 2018, collaborating with Barneys New York on a white bootie with ombre detailing.

Speaking with FN about the boot at the time, Woods said she loved that it was a style “you can dress up or down.”

Barneys New York x Jordyn Woods boot in ombre red. CREDIT: Courtesy

“I was thrilled to work with Barneys New York because I knew that whatever we came up with was going to be quality,” she told FN at the time. “I wanted to make something that was comfortable and wearable [but] a statement piece.”

Also in the fashion realm, Woods is signed by Wilhelmina as a plus-size model, having joined forces with the agency at age 18. In her modeling career, she’s worked with brands like Asos, Lane Bryant and Good American.

The Californian has dabbled as a DJ as well, appearing at events for brands like True Religion. According to Metro, she could be worth as much as $5 million.

