Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jordyn Woods Pairs Chanel PVC Logo Sneakers With Sheer Animal-Print Outfit

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
jordyn woods
Jordyn Woods
CREDIT: Splash

Despite her recent fallout with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Jordyn Woods made it clear last night that she isn’t hiding from anyone. The 21-year-old reality star-turned-model, who has 9.6 million Instagram followers, showed off a completely see-through look from head-to-toe as she stepped out in London for dinner with her mom Sunday evening.

Related

Jordyn Woods Does Head-to-Toe Tan in a Teddy Coat and Sneaker Boots

Katie Holmes Steps Out in Mom Jeans & Designer Sneakers

Jordyn Woods Debuts a New Hair Color in Metallic Gold Heels

Woods, who is in town promoting her new Eylure lash collection, wore a slinky sheer leopard-print maxidress with a black leather motorcycle jacket slung casually around her shoulders. For shoes, she laced up Chanel’s black and transparent CC logo sneakers.

jordyn woods, Chanel CC Logo White Transparent Sneaker
Jordyn Woods wearing a sheer leopard print maxi dress with Chanel’s CC logo transparent sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

The designer style featuring the brand’s iconic double-C logo is constructed with premium and patent leather with PVC detailing on the toe box and side panel. The trendy kicks were released as a part of Chanel’s spring ’18 collection last year.

Chanel CC Logo White Transparent Sneaker
Chanel’s black leather double-C logo sneakers featuring a transparent toe box and side panel.
CREDIT: Splash

The former “Life of Kylie” star, who was celebrating her mom’s birthday, completed her outfit with a red and tan handbag and an assortment of jewelry including rings, bracelets and oversized hoop earrings.

Watch the video below for more celebrity street style.

Want more?

Jordyn Woods Debuts a New Hair Color in Metallic Gold Heels

Jordyn Woods Does Head-to-Toe Tan in a Teddy Coat and Sneaker Boots

Jordyn Woods Makes an LBD Exciting With Crystal & PVC Louboutins

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad