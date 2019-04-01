Jordyn Woods Pairs Chanel PVC Logo Sneakers With Sheer Animal-Print Outfit

Despite her recent fallout with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Jordyn Woods made it clear last night that she isn’t hiding from anyone. The 21-year-old reality star-turned-model, who has 9.6 million Instagram followers, showed off a completely see-through look from head-to-toe as she stepped out in London for dinner with her mom Sunday evening.

Woods, who is in town promoting her new Eylure lash collection, wore a slinky sheer leopard-print maxidress with a black leather motorcycle jacket slung casually around her shoulders. For shoes, she laced up Chanel’s black and transparent CC logo sneakers.

Jordyn Woods wearing a sheer leopard print maxi dress with Chanel’s CC logo transparent sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The designer style featuring the brand’s iconic double-C logo is constructed with premium and patent leather with PVC detailing on the toe box and side panel. The trendy kicks were released as a part of Chanel’s spring ’18 collection last year.

Chanel’s black leather double-C logo sneakers featuring a transparent toe box and side panel. CREDIT: Splash

The former “Life of Kylie” star, who was celebrating her mom’s birthday, completed her outfit with a red and tan handbag and an assortment of jewelry including rings, bracelets and oversized hoop earrings.

