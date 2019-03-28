Jordyn Woods Does Head-to-Toe Tan in a Teddy Coat and Sneaker Boots

Head-to-toe beige isn’t easy to pull off — but Jordyn Woods seems to have the formula figured out.
The 21-year-old stepped out in London today wearing a grungy high-necked Mishbhv shirt, which she teamed with a teddy coat and cargo pants.
Woods kept the color theme going with her footwear, opting for tan sneaker boots with mesh detailing and a ridged outsole. She wore the lace-up boots tucked under her pants.
The “Life of Kylie” star added a pop of color to her look with her purse, carrying a red handbag with tan straps and silver-tone hardware.
While the model sported long blond locks yesterday, she returned to her dark hair today, styling it in a sleek updo.
Yesterday, the star was spotted en route to the launch of Eylure x Jordyn Woods, the new eyelash line she is in London to promote. She looked chic in a light yellow jacket with fluffy cuffs, which she wore over a white turtleneck and distressed jeans. A monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag and shiny strappy sandals completed the look.
Aside from her new eyelash line, Woods has several other fashion and beauty ventures, the most prominent being a size-inclusive activewear line called Secndnture, launched in 2018.
In June, Woods teamed up with Barneys New York to create footwear for the first time, developing a pair of elevated white boots with ombre detailing.
“I was thrilled to work with Barneys New York because I knew that whatever we came up with was going to be quality,” she told FN at the time. “I wanted to make something that was comfortable and wearable [but] a statement piece.”
