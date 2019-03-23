Jordyn Woods Makes an LBD Exciting With Crystal & PVC Louboutins

Jordyn Woods proved an all-black evening look need not be boring as she stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 21-year-old model sported a skin-baring velvet minidress with a plunging neckline and cutout detailing at the midriff. She kept her legs warm with a pair of semisheer black tights underneath.

Jordyn Woods at Craig’s in a minidress and Louboutins. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Woods went with Christian Louboutin’s Nosy pumps, which retail for $1,095. The stilettos feature PVC detailing and a silk-wrapped cap toe, with crystal detailing on the T-strap.

A closer look at Jordyn Woods’ shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Life of Kylie” star wore her hair in a sleek black bob and accessorized with a shiny bangle and statement earrings.

Woods has kept mostly a low profile in recent weeks since her highly publicized fallout with the Kardashian-Jenner family, but she took to Instagram yesterday to announce her latest venture. The star is headed across the pond, as she will promote the launch of her new Eylure lash collection in London next week.

Jordyn Woods CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug ❤️ All three lashes will be available in stores on the 25th of March!” she captioned an Instagram post announcing her trip. The influencer, who has 9.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, received more than 870,000 likes on the image.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Lounges Beachside in Neon Bikini & Chanel Slides on Vacation With Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Twin in Form Flattering Latex Minidresses and Glittery Stilettos

Jordyn Woods and Justine Skye Join Barneys for an Ultrastylish Exclusive Shoe Collab