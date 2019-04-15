Jordyn Woods Hits Coachella in Classic Combat Boots and Bright Orange Shades

The first weekend of Coachella has come and gone, with a number of famous faces stepping out for the ultrapopular music festival in Indio, Calif. Jordyn Woods, who recently had a falling-out with the Kardashian-Jenner crew, was spotted spending time in the desert with her longtime pal Jaden Smith.

The 21-year-old model was photographed on Saturday sporting a brown multicolored paisley top with denim cutoffs and a pair of classic black leather combat boots featuring a lace-up silhouette.

Woods, who appeared on “The Life of Kylie” with her former best friend, further accessorized with some bold orange mirrored sunglasses and an assortment of jewelry including gold lion Door Knocker hoop earrings by Vanessa Mooney.

Despite severing ties with the Kardashians, Woods still has her fans. In fact, she has 9.6 million Instagram followers. Her latest venture has been a faux-eyelash line called Eylure x Jordyn Woods, which she promoted in March. Previously, she teamed up with Kylie Cosmetics, developing a limited-edition Kylie x Jordyn line. The social media influencer also designed her first shoe in 2018 — she collaborated with Barneys on a white bootie with ombre detailing.

