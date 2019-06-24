Jordyn Woods Co-Designed a 60-Piece Size-Inclusive Collection With Boohoo

Social media influencer and model Jordyn Woods is back for a second act with fast-fashion label Boohoo.

Much like her 2016 partnership with the British brand, Woods co-designed a size-inclusion collection that aligns her message of body-confidence with Boohoo’s offerings for women of all shapes.

Jordyn Woods x Boohoo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Charlotte Rutherford/Boohoo

Jordyn Woods x Boohoo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Charlotte Rutherford/Boohoo

The collaborative line is a 60-piece collection made to take women from day to night. Woods was inspired by the latest trends, like vibrant bright colors, metallics and statement blazers. The collection ranges in sizes U.S. 2-24 and retails for $15-$60; the capsule will be available Wednesday on Boohoo.com.

Jordyn Woods x Boohoo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Charlotte Rutherford/Boohoo

“With my new collection, I wanted to offer size-inclusive pieces with designs that reflect my personal style,” Woods said in a statement. “I hope this collection empowers women and encourages them to dream big.”

Related Delilah Hamlin Talks New Boohoo Collection, Flip-Flops in the City and the Trend She Wants to See Stop Boohoo's Impressive Growth Proves Ultrafast Fashion Is Still on the Rise Jordyn Woods Hits Coachella in Classic Combat Boots and Bright Orange Shades

Woods shot to fame as Kylie Jenner’s best friend featured in the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” spinoff series “Life of Kylie.” Last year she collaborated with Barneys New York on shoes, and she also starred in campaigns for French Connection.

Boohoo’s co-founder Carol Kane said Woods “is everything the Boohoo girl embodies.” The retailer has partnered with other celebrities on capsule collections, including Zendaya, Charli XCX and Paris Hilton.

Boohoo boasts a global demographic of 16- to 30-year-olds and has 13 million registered customers, according to the brand. Along with Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing brands under its umbrella, the fast-fashion group beat expectations for fiscal 2019, reporting a 49% lift in both earnings and annual profits. Adjusted profits for the year ended Feb. 28 were £76.3 million ($99 million), up from £51 million in 2018 and ahead of the £66.9 million forecast by analysts. Revenues reached £856.9 million ($1.1 billion), up 48% year over year, with U.K. sales up 37% and international sales up 64%.

Want more?

Delilah Hamlin Talks New Boohoo Collection, Flip-Flops in the City and the Trend She Wants to See Stop

Boohoo’s Impressive Growth Proves Ultrafast Fashion Is Still on the Rise

Quavo Talks His Coachella-Inspired Boohoo Man Collection, Toe Grooming and More