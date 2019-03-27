Jordyn Woods Debuts a New Hair Color in Metallic Gold Heels

Jordyn Woods steps out in London during promotions for her new Eylure x Jordyn Woods lashes.

Jordyn Woods debuted two major things this week: a new beauty line, Eylure x Jordyn Woods lashes, and a new platinum blonde hairstyle.

The 21-year-old stepped out in London today amidst promotions for her lash line wearing a light yellow jacket with furry cuffs over a white turtleneck and light-wash jeans, all with a Louis Vuitton bag in hand.

Jordyn Woods steps out in London during promotions for her new Eylure x Jordyn Woods lashes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Jordyn Woods’ gold sandals in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Woods paired her spring-ready look with a set of strappy gold sandals; the metallic heels feature an intricate design around the ankle and single strap around the toe.

Last night, she celebrated the launch of Eylure x Jordyn Woods with an event in London. She shared her look for the party and her new hair color on Instagram for her 9.6 million followers, saying: “quick switch up for launch day.”

Her ensemble consisted of a blue dress with orange accents paired with a set of orange PVC heeled mules.

Woods’ new false lash collection is available now in the U.K. at Superdrug stores and is available in the United States online at Ulta.com.

