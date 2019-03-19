‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Shimmers in See-Through Top and Kitten Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

All eyes were on Jonathan Van Ness as he arrived for a taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with his “Queer Eye” costars Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 31-year-old beauty guru stepped out in a $1,465 sheer sequined sweater by Dries Van Noten and black crepe pants, also courtesy of the Belgian designer. With help from stylist Alison Brooks, the Netflix star paired his transparent top adorned with iridescent sequins and cropped black trousers with Stella McCartney heels.

Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness wave to fans at a taping for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Getting Curious” host chose the British designer’s mesh mules featuring a midi heel and a logo-covered strap across the vamp. The chic fishnet style retails for $675.

Jonathan Van Ness shows off his sheer sequined sweater and black pants by Dries Van Noten. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Porowski wore red loafers with brown pants and a tan jacket while France opted for a classic suit with a printed shirt underneath and black shoes.

A close-up look at Jonathan Van Ness wearing Stella McCartney ’s mesh logo strap mules featuring a midi heel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

