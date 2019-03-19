Sign up for our newsletter today!

‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Shimmers in See-Through Top and Kitten Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
jonathan-van-ness-2
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week
View Gallery 61 Images

All eyes were on Jonathan Van Ness as he arrived for a taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with his “Queer Eye” costars Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 31-year-old beauty guru stepped out in a $1,465 sheer sequined sweater by Dries Van Noten and black crepe pants, also courtesy of the Belgian designer. With help from stylist Alison Brooks, the Netflix star paired his transparent top adorned with iridescent sequins and cropped black trousers with Stella McCartney heels.

tan france, jonathan van ness, dries van noten, stella mccartney
Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness wave to fans at a taping for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Getting Curious” host chose the British designer’s mesh mules featuring a midi heel and a logo-covered strap across the vamp. The chic fishnet style retails for $675.

Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France, dries van noten, stella mccartney
Jonathan Van Ness shows off his sheer sequined sweater and black pants by Dries Van Noten.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Porowski wore red loafers with brown pants and a tan jacket while France opted for a classic suit with a printed shirt underneath and black shoes.

jonathan van ness, Stella McCartney mesh logo mules
A close-up look at Jonathan Van Ness wearing Stella McCartney’s mesh logo strap mules featuring a midi heel.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Selena Gomez’s Puma Collection Just Debuted on Amazon — 5 Items to Buy Now

Kate Middleton Repeats Gianvito Rossi Pumps in Rare Joint Outing With Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle Wears a Black Cape Coat With Sleek Matching Pumps to Honor New Zealand Shooting Victims

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad