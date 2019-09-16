Jonathan Van Ness Slays on the Red Carpet in Fierce Peep-Toe Boots

“Queer Eye” fans know Jonathan Van Ness loves a good pump.

Van Ness lived up to that heel-loving reputation at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles Saturday night — opting for a fierce pair of platforms.

The 32-year-old worked the red carpet wearing a Christian Siriano dress with a black bodice and a pastel blue and green train.

Jonathan Van Ness in a Christian Siriano dress and Rick Owens heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

For footwear, the star opted for a pair of Rick Owens booties. The shoes boasted a peep toe, leather upper and platform heel.

A detail shot of JVN’s Rick Owens shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Platforms are trending in a big way for fall — thanks not only to Owens but also to other labels such as Givenchy, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. The shoes provide a boost with more stability than a stiletto, leading to a feeling of empowerment for the wearer.

A look at Jonathan Van Ness’s Creative Arts Emmys outfit from the back. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

JVN was joined on the red carpet by the rest of the “Queer Eye” cast: Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown.

Berk and Porowski both opted for classic black suits. France was clad in a custom Indian-style ensemble from Varun Bahl Couture, while Brown chose a Versace coat with furry trim and shiny Jimmy Choo shoes.

(L-R): Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye.” CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/Shutterstock

“Queer Eye” took home several awards at Saturday’s show, including an honor for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program. The Primetime Emmys will air next Sunday at 8 p.m., live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

