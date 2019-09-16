Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jonathan Van Ness Slays on the Red Carpet in Fierce Peep-Toe Boots

Television Academy’s 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards – Arrivals – Night One, Los Angeles, USA – 14 Sep 2019
Olivia Munn
Lisa Edelstein & Robert Russell
Phylicia Rashad
Michele Clapton
“Queer Eye” fans know Jonathan Van Ness loves a good pump.

Van Ness lived up to that heel-loving reputation at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles Saturday night — opting for a fierce pair of platforms.

The 32-year-old worked the red carpet wearing a Christian Siriano dress with a black bodice and a pastel blue and green train.

Jonathan Van Ness, christian siriano, rick Owens, platform boots, peep toe booties, 71st Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Day 1, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019
Jonathan Van Ness in a Christian Siriano dress and Rick Owens heels.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

For footwear, the star opted for a pair of Rick Owens booties. The shoes boasted a peep toe, leather upper and platform heel.

Jonathan Van Ness71st Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Day 1, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019, rick Owens, peep toe boots, red carpet,
A detail shot of JVN’s Rick Owens shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Platforms are trending in a big way for fall — thanks not only to Owens but also to other labels such as Givenchy, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. The shoes provide a boost with more stability than a stiletto, leading to a feeling of empowerment for the wearer.

Jonathan Van Ness71st Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Day 1, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019
A look at Jonathan Van Ness’s Creative Arts Emmys outfit from the back.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

JVN was joined on the red carpet by the rest of the “Queer Eye” cast: Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown.

Berk and Porowski both opted for classic black suits. France was clad in a custom Indian-style ensemble from Varun Bahl Couture, while Brown chose a Versace coat with furry trim and shiny Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown, Queer Eye, cast arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 September 2019. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards honor excellence in Television technical categories such as makeup, casting direction, costume design, editing and cinematography. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards Ceremony will take place on 22 September 2019.2019 Creative Arts Emmys, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Sep 2019
(L-R): Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye.”
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/Shutterstock

“Queer Eye” took home several awards at Saturday’s show, including an honor for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program. The Primetime Emmys will air next Sunday at 8 p.m., live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

