The Jonas Brothers Are Back — and Showing Off Their Individual Sneaker Style

(L-R): Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas in New York.

After a nearly five-year hiatus, the Jonas Brothers are back with new music — and a new look.

As they stepped out to promote their single, “Sucker,” the boys looked stylish in coordinated sporty looks with sneakers that spoke to their individual style sensibilities.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas in New York on March 2. CREDIT: Splash News

Nick sported a shiny black Moncler puffer with black joggers that had a yellow racing stripe going down the side. The “Jealous” hitmaker completed his look with white Arigato sneakers that had gray and yellow detailing.

Next in line was Joe, who looked stylish in a matte black hooded jacket worn over a windbreaker with a swirly print. The DNCE frontman reached for fitted black sweatpants and white sneakers with a ridged outsole to pull together his casual ensemble.

(L-R): The shoes worn by Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. CREDIT: Splash News

Rounding out the pack was Kevin. The father of two wore a dark blue jacket with a fluffy hood and zippered pockets over a plaid zippered coat and gray pants. For footwear, he chose gray suede slip-on sneakers with a thick white sole.

The group’s fresh style is on full display on the cover for their single, with Kevin in particular making a statement in a psychedelic Dries van Noten shirt and pink and orange pants. Joe wears a blue and green printed set, while Nick looks dapper in a navy polo with a yellow collar tucked into pale pink pants.

Want more?

Sophie Turner & the Jonas Bros Brought Their Shoe Game to Watch the New York Knicks

Priyanka Chopra Glistens at Wedding Reception Alongside New Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Elevate Their Couples Style at ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ Premiere