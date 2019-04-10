Sign up for our newsletter today!

JoJo Siwa Celebrates Her Sweet 16 With North West, Penelope Disick and So Much Glitter

By Allie Fasanella
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Nickelodeons JoJo Siwa celebrated her Dream Birthday with an epic party at the W Hotel in Hollywood, CA. The event will be part of a Nickelodeon special entitled JoJos Dream Birthday, set to air on Saturday, May 18, at 8:00 p.m. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
JoJo Siwa celebrates 16th birthday with a party at the W Hotel.
JoJo Siwa celebrated her sweet 16 with an extravagant bash at the W Hotel in Hollywood, Calif., Tuesday night.

While her actual birthday is still a month away, the “Dance Moms” alum and YouTube personality kicked off the festivities early. The event will be part of a Nickelodeon special, “JoJo’s Dream Birthday,” set to air on May 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The guest list included fellow YouTuber Colleen Ballinger and “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller, as well as North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter; and Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter.

jojo siwa sweet 16
JoJo Siwa wearing a glittery look to celebrate her 16th birthday with a party at the W Hotel on April 9.
Siwa wore a bold, glittery look from head to toe that included a hot-pink sequined top with exaggerated shoulders, a pompom-style skirt and sparkly silver high-top sneakers embellished with frills. She also sported a bright blue bow in her hair. Meanwhile, North West and Penelope Disick both opted for colorful JoJo-inspired outfits complete with iridescent Doc Martens for the special occasion.

JoJo Siwa's sweet 16
JoJo Siwa dressed in a bold look featuring exaggerated shoulders, a pompom skirt and glittery silver high-tops.
This comes on the heels of North West collaborating on a YouTube video with Siwa.

