JoJo Siwa Celebrates Her Sweet 16 With North West, Penelope Disick and So Much Glitter

JoJo Siwa celebrates 16th birthday with a party at the W Hotel.

JoJo Siwa celebrated her sweet 16 with an extravagant bash at the W Hotel in Hollywood, Calif., Tuesday night.

While her actual birthday is still a month away, the “Dance Moms” alum and YouTube personality kicked off the festivities early. The event will be part of a Nickelodeon special, “JoJo’s Dream Birthday,” set to air on May 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The guest list included fellow YouTuber Colleen Ballinger and “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller, as well as North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter; and Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter.

JoJo Siwa wearing a glittery look to celebrate her 16th birthday with a party at the W Hotel on April 9. CREDIT: Getty Images

Siwa wore a bold, glittery look from head to toe that included a hot-pink sequined top with exaggerated shoulders, a pompom-style skirt and sparkly silver high-top sneakers embellished with frills. She also sported a bright blue bow in her hair. Meanwhile, North West and Penelope Disick both opted for colorful JoJo-inspired outfits complete with iridescent Doc Martens for the special occasion.

JoJo Siwa dressed in a bold look featuring exaggerated shoulders, a pompom skirt and glittery silver high-tops. CREDIT: Getty Images

This comes on the heels of North West collaborating on a YouTube video with Siwa.

