JoJo Siwa Is Ready to Fly in Blue Feathers & Glittery Shoes at ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ Premiere

The Angry Birds game turned hit movie premiered its second film “The Angry Birds Movie 2” today in Los Angeles, and it attracted a star-studded crowd.
Singer-dancer JoJo Siwa arrived on the red carpet channeling her inner Angry Bird in a blue full-body costume complete with sequins, glitter and lots of feathers. The YouTube sensation topped off her look with coordinating blue face makeup and her signature side ponytail and bow.
The finishing touch for her wild ensemble was a pair of rainbow glittery sneakers with big pink bows. The shoes are from her collaboration with Walmart; similar styles retail for under $20.
Siwa, who plays Jay in the film, shared her excitement for the event on her Instagram, posing while snacking on a donut.
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know what I’m more obsessed with this Donut, My Outfit, Angry Birds the Movie 2, or my JoJo Shoes from Walmart!!🌟 Just went to the premier of the Movie in LA, Now…. getting on a Jet to go straight to my show tonight in Vegas! 🌈 D.R.E.A.M. The Tour is NONSTOP and I love it!!🤘🏼
Also in attendance for the premiere were members of the cast, including Leslie Jones, Sterling K. Brown and Dove Cameron as well as Viola Davis, whose daughter Genesis Tennon voices a character in the movie.
“The Angry Birds Movie 2” releases on Aug. 14.
Want more?
JoJo Siwa Celebrates Her Sweet 16 With North West, Penelope Disick and So Much Glitter