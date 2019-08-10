Sign up for our newsletter today!

JoJo Siwa Is Ready to Fly in Blue Feathers & Glittery Shoes at ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ Premiere

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
jojo-siwa-angry-birds
Jojo Siwa
Jojo Siwa
Jojo Siwa
Jojo Siwa
View Gallery 23 Images

The Angry Birds game turned hit movie premiered its second film “The Angry Birds Movie 2” today in Los Angeles, and it attracted a star-studded crowd.

Singer-dancer JoJo Siwa arrived on the red carpet channeling her inner Angry Bird in a blue full-body costume complete with sequins, glitter and lots of feathers. The YouTube sensation topped off her look with coordinating blue face makeup and her signature side ponytail and bow.

The Angry Birds Movie 2, premiere, los angeles, jojo siwa, bird costume
JoJo Siwa at “The Angry Birds Movie 2” premiere in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
The Angry Birds Movie 2, premiere, los angeles, jojo siwa, bird costume, rainbow sneakers
A closer view of JoJo Siwa’s rainbow sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The finishing touch for her wild ensemble was a pair of rainbow glittery sneakers with big pink bows. The shoes are from her collaboration with Walmart; similar styles retail for under $20.

Siwa, who plays Jay in the film, shared her excitement for the event on her Instagram, posing while snacking on a donut.

Also in attendance for the premiere were members of the cast, including Leslie Jones, Sterling K. Brown and Dove Cameron as well as Viola Davis, whose daughter Genesis Tennon voices a character in the movie.

angry birds 2, leslie jones, purple gown
Leslie Jones at “The Angry Birds Movie 2” premiere in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
sterling k. brown, angry birds 2
Sterling K. Brown at “The Angry Birds Movie 2” premiere in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
dove cameron, angry birds 2
Dove Cameron at “The Angry Birds Movie 2” premiere in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
angry birds 2, viola davis, daughter, genesis tennon
Viola Davis and her daughter Genesis Tennon at “The Angry Birds Movie 2” premiere in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

“The Angry Birds Movie 2” releases on Aug. 14.

Want more?

JoJo Siwa Celebrates Her Sweet 16 With North West, Penelope Disick and So Much Glitter

Gwen Stefani Rocks Louboutins To ‘The Angry Birds Movie’ Premiere

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad