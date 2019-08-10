JoJo Siwa Is Ready to Fly in Blue Feathers & Glittery Shoes at ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ Premiere

The Angry Birds game turned hit movie premiered its second film “The Angry Birds Movie 2” today in Los Angeles, and it attracted a star-studded crowd.

Singer-dancer JoJo Siwa arrived on the red carpet channeling her inner Angry Bird in a blue full-body costume complete with sequins, glitter and lots of feathers. The YouTube sensation topped off her look with coordinating blue face makeup and her signature side ponytail and bow.

JoJo Siwa at “The Angry Birds Movie 2” premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of JoJo Siwa’s rainbow sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The finishing touch for her wild ensemble was a pair of rainbow glittery sneakers with big pink bows. The shoes are from her collaboration with Walmart; similar styles retail for under $20.

Siwa, who plays Jay in the film, shared her excitement for the event on her Instagram, posing while snacking on a donut.

Also in attendance for the premiere were members of the cast, including Leslie Jones, Sterling K. Brown and Dove Cameron as well as Viola Davis, whose daughter Genesis Tennon voices a character in the movie.

Leslie Jones at “The Angry Birds Movie 2” premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown at “The Angry Birds Movie 2” premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dove Cameron at “The Angry Birds Movie 2” premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Viola Davis and her daughter Genesis Tennon at “The Angry Birds Movie 2” premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“The Angry Birds Movie 2” releases on Aug. 14.

