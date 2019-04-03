Joey King Sparkles in the Most Glam Crystal-Covered Booties at Hotel Vivier

Joey King wore a sparkly look from head-to-toe at Hotel Vivier last night, where creative director Gherardo Felloni brought a touch of pink and hospitality to a sweeping Beverly Hills, Calif., estate to celebrate Roger Vivier’s spring ’19 collection.

The 19-year-old star of Hulu’s “The Act” stepped out for the glamorous event modeling a black Christopher Kane minidress featuring shimmery crystal stripes and an insane pair of Roger Vivier ankle booties covered in bling, which she revealed were quite comfortable. “I feel beautiful in his shoes,” she told FN. King further accessorized her head-turning ensemble with an embellished bag from the iconic French luxury brand.

Joey King wearing a Christopher Kane minidress with embellished Roger Vivier ankle boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When asked what comes to mind when she hears the name Roger Vivier, the 19-year-old actress immediately quipped, “I think sparkles.” But when she’s feeling more low-key, Converse is one of her go-to favorite shoe brands. “I have like 10 pairs of Converse in my closet,” she shared.

A close-up look at Joey King’s pointy black ankle booties featuring sparkly crystal embellishments. CREDIT: Shutterstock

We also chatted with Chanel Iman, who wore a bold feathery Elie Saab outfit with sleek black Roger Vivier pumps, of course. The 28-year-old supermodel-turned-mom revealed that when she’s not wearing heels, there’s a good chance you’ll find her rocking Jordans. “They just look really cool and I collect them.”

Chanel Iman wearing an Elie Saab look with black patent Roger Vivier pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

