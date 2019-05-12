Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Master Casual Couple’s Style Post-‘SNL’

Performing on “Saturday Night Live” is a big deal, but that doesn’t mean the musical guests have to get dressed up for the after-party.

After singing alongside brothers Nick and Kevin on last night’s episode, Joe Jonas was spotted in a casual look as he headed to the after-party with wife Sophie Turner.

Joe looked stylish in a brown corduroy jacket and matching, fitted pants. He wore a yellow and black checked button-up top underneath. For shoes, the 29-year-old DNCE frontman went with classic white sneakers.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner heading to the “SNL” after-party. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Turner was chic in an all-black ensemble. The 23-year-old “Game of Thrones” star sported a black quilted jacket over a fitted white T-shirt, which she wore tucked into gray skinny jeans. On her feet, the actress had on shiny black knee-high boots with a chunky heel. She wore her hair pulled back into a messy bun, accessorizing with oversized gold hoop earrings and a black purse with gold hardware.

Yesterday’s performance marked a return to the “SNL” stage for the Jonas Brothers, who first hit the sketch show’s stage in 2009. The boys sang a mix of songs old and new last night, treating fans to their hit “Burnin’ Up” while wearing coordinated red and black outfits.

