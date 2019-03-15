Sign up for our newsletter today!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Masters at Subtly Coordinating Their Styles

By Allie Fasanella
CREDIT: Splash News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been together for roughly three years now, so it’s no surprise they have learned to subtly coordinate their styles.

Taking to the streets of Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood, the couple showed off casual ensembles featuring black, white and red. The 29-year-old “Sucker” singer donned a black and red colorblock denim jacket over a white graphic tee paired with black trousers. For shoes, he chose black Adidas runners with red and white accents.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old “Game of Thrones” star sported a tummy-bearing white tank underneath a black Carhartt jacket. Turner kept comfy in teal Louis Vuitton sweatpants featuring red stripes down the sides and a red trim at the bottom, giving way to Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers in a black and brown colorway.

The futuristic spring ’18 style, which features a springy wave-shaped outsole and LV branding, retails for $1,090. Both completed their ensembles with cool sunglasses.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted out and about in Soho on Friday.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at Jonas (L) wearing Adidas runners and Turner wearing Louis Vuitton’s popular Archlight sneakers in black and brown.
Click through the gallery to see Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s best couple style moments.

