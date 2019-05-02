Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Married in Vegas With Elvis Officiating the Wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at "Game of Thrones" season premiere.

Unlike his brother Nick, Joe Jonas eschewed the glitz and glamour of a star-studded wedding.

Today, Joe surprised fans by marrying Sophie Turner in Las Vegas at a chapel officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Turner wore a white wedding dress and Joe had on a gray suit with black boots. Diplo live streamed the ceremony and country duo Dan + Shay performed “Speechless” as Louis Vuitton front row fixture Turner walked down the aisle.

The wedding took place after the Billboard Music Awards, where Joe performed with his brothers. On the red carpet, he had on a dark blue suit with stripes and black boots.

Did @joejonas + @SophieT totally just have a little Vegas wedding? Complete with @DanAndShay singing “Speechless” as Sophie walked down the aisle… check out @diplo’s IG Stories NOW! 🧐 pic.twitter.com/QlCgG2z2m7 — Cassie DiLaura (@CassieDiLaura) May 2, 2019

In April at the “Game of Thrones” season 8 premiere in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Turner looked like a bride in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including a stunning white gown with silver trim and silver sandals. Turner serves as muse for the brand’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Last year, Joe and Sophie attended Nick and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. Their eldest brother, Kevin, married Danielle Deleasa in 2009.

(L-R): Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas at the 2019 BBMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

The Jonas Brothers Are Back — and Showing Off Their Individual Sneaker Style

Sophie Turner Rocks the Leggiest LBD With Gold Sandals at the ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Paris Photo Call

Sophie Turner Looks Like a Bride in White Gown & Strappy Sandals at ‘Game of Thrones’ Belfast Premiere

Sophie Turner Goes Glam in Louis Vuitton Minidress & Clear Sandals at ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Premiere