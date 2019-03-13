Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Stroll Through New York in $2,000 Worth of Designer Shoes

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
joe-jonas-sophie-turner-nyc
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Couple’s Style
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Couple’s Style
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Couple’s Style
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Couple’s Style
View Gallery 16 Images

With the Jonas Brothers’ newest single “Sucker” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the members of the band have been celebrating with the stars of the music video, their fiancés and wives.

Yesterday, Joe Jonas stepped out with his bride-to-be, Sophie Turner, for a stroll through New York’s SoHo neighborhood. While Joe went for a pop of color in a blue and white striped shirt and puffer jacket, Sophie played it cool in a graphic sweatshirt and Carhartt jacket.

sophie turner, joe jonas, new york, balenciaga sneakers, louis vuitton sneakers
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner go for a walk in New York in designer sneakers, March 12, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News
joe jonas, sophie turner, balenciaga sneakers, louis vuitton boots
A closer look at Joe Jonas’ Balenciaga sneakers (L) and Sophie Turner’s Louis Vuitton boots (R).
CREDIT: Splash News

The couple stepped it up when it came to footwear, both wearing statement designer shoes: Joe chose a set of bright blue sock-style Speed Trainers from Balenciaga that retail for $770 and Sophie had on a pair of Louis Vuitton’s $1,350 Archlight Sneaker Boots.

Earlier in the week, Joe took to Instagram to celebrate the news of their hit song reaching the top of the charts with a comedic post.

Click through the gallery to see Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner best couple’s style moments.

Want more?

Sophie Turner Ups Her Courtside Game in Tights and Louis Vuitton Slingbacks

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Step Out With the Jonas Bros After Revealing They’ll Have a Summer Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Have a Girl’s Night Out in Completely Opposite Looks

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad